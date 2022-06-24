Lil Nas X Teams with Youngboy Never Broke Again for New Single “Late To Da Party”

It’s a blend of two different worlds as Lil Nas X and Youngboy Never Broke Again collaborate for the new single “Late To Da Party.”

JUST FINISHED EDITING THE VIDEO! LATE TO DA PARTY OUT NOW !!!

JUST FINISHED EDITING THE VIDEO! LATE TO DA PARTY OUT NOW !!!

The new single was created with Younboy currently on house arrest, leading to Lil Nas creatively getting off his meme and trolling mastery, with a blend of video editing to create the official video for the single.

“Late To Da Party” is the first single from Lil Nas X since his debut album Montero. The cover art features someone urinating on a BET Award, following a back and forth with the awards show on Twitter.

Lil Nas X will go on his headlining tour this summer. Until then you can tap into the new single below.