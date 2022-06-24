Lil Tjay underwent emergency surgery after being shot on Wednesday in Edgewater, NJ. According to TMZ, Tjay is still unconscious in the hospital.

Sources have alerted TMZ, that while Tjay is still unconscious, he was able to move his legs on Thursday but has not made any other body movements.

Lil Tjay was shot multiple times by Mohamed Konate. Konate was arrested but also sustained gunshot wounds. Surveillance video at the hospital shows someone driving up and leaving Konate on the ground.

Konate was charged with 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder. Two men that were with Tjay were arrested for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.