O.J. Simpson has been able to stay out of headlines since his release from Lovelock Correctional Facility in 2017. However, that may soon be ending as he is being sued again for the 1995 murders of Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, is applying for a renewal of his 1997 judgment against O.J. Simpson for the death of his son.

In the 1997 civil case against Simpson, the ex-NFL running back was ordered to pay the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman $33.5 million. To this day, that amount has largely not been paid.

In 2015, Fred stated that O.J. still owed him $57 million, accounting for interest. Over the last 7 years, however, that amount has nearly doubled to $97 million.

In 2017, Goldman filed court documents that would have allocated money that Simpson made from interviews, appearances, etc to the $70 million he owed them at the time.