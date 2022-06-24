Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers are two of the most critically acclaimed albums of 2022, so far, and have cemented Push and Kendrick as two of the best, if not the best, rappers of the year. In a new interview with HotNewHipHop, Pusha T declared himself and K.Dot the best rappers in the game and calls the Compton MC’s latest album “great competition.”

“I think he made a strong album. I think his album is definitely a conversation piece, for sure. I think that Kendrick does what he does lyrically,” Push said. “I think it was impressive, for sure. I think it’s great competition. It’s a matter of what you want to hear. I feel like for what it is that I do and what I was going for, and like I said, this is rap album of the year to me. It’s Almost Dry. That is the mood and that is the energy. I think I put out that type of energy.”

The two artist’s albums are considered two of the best that have been released this year and released within weeks of each other. When asked why the albums were so important for 2022, Push responded by saying “because we’re the best rappers.”

“I’m just talking about in a sense of being like really good rappers [laughs], fundamentally good rappers. You know that from those two artists you are getting the truth. That’s it. People know that they are getting quality. You know that you are getting taste. You know that you are getting well-thought-out compositions,” he said. I haven’t heard anybody say that they hated my album or his album. I feel like you’re gonna like both, for sure. But it’s just a matter of what you are feeling and what mood you prefer to be in.”

Push didn’t say whether he thinks K.Dot’s album is better than his or vice versa. But throughout the year Push has made it a point that It’s Almost Dry is indeed “Rap Album Of The Motherf*cking Year.“

You can check out the full interview here.