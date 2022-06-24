The first re-release of this specific black/white player-exclusive Answer IV since the 2001 season has been confirmed by Reebok. The 2001 game 5 Answer IV will release on June 24.

The shoe, which was a direct colorway reissue of Iverson’s pair from the 2001 finals game 5, was launched globally in 2021, ahead of a summer 2022 American release.

OG underfoot tooling with an embedded Iverson face logo, ribbed heel underlay, sublimated I3 tongue print, a smooth upper vamp, and the iconic zipper shroud are just a few of the classic elements.

