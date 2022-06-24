Roddy Ricch is reloaded on the music. The California native is back with a new EP, The Big 3. The drop of three songs is the first release for the rapper since his second album, Live Life Fast.

The singles, “Real Talk,” “Tootsies,” and “No Mop” will be presumably infused in Ricch’s set when he joins Post Malone on a national tour this fall.

Since the release of his last album, Roddy can be heard on singles with 2 Chainz, Post Malone, and more.

Ricch is scheduled to take the stage at the BET Awards this weekend. In anticipation for the performance, you can check out the new release below.