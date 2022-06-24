On Friday, The Supreme Court overruled Roe V. Wade, terminating the constitutional right of women to abortion. Roe V. Wade was put in place nearly 50 years ago. The ruling will now result in total bans of abortion in nearly half of the states in America.

According to the New York Times, the 6-3 ruling will be a key moment for the Trump administration, which had the desire to overrule Roe by placing conservative judges in the Court. Three of Trump’s appointees were in the majority for the decision.

Roe V. Wade was established in 1973 by a 7-to-2 vote. At the time, the court stated states did not have the ability to ban abortions before fetal viability.

Advertisement

The majority opinion that tossed Roe was written by Justice Samuel Alito.

“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely — the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment,” Alito wrote.

“That provision has been held to guarantee some rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution, but any such right must be ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition’ and ’implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.”

In early May, a leaked draft of the decision to pull back Roe V. Wade hit the public and sparked protests on both sides of the political discussion. A source for the leak has yet to be identified.