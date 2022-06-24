Taraji P. Henson Says “Pressures of Being Black” Have Her Considering Leaving America

Taraji P. Henson is looking to make a residence outside of the United States of America. The iconic actress was on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast and revealed the social and political state of America is weighing on her and leading to thoughts of relocation.

“I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” Henson said. “That’s something that comes with 50, you get tired of fighting. I’m tired.”

Henson stated the “pressures of being Black” have brought an extra level of fatigure to her. “I just don’t want to have to do another hashtag… I fought, I changed, I marched. I’m tired.”

She added, “I want to go where there’s neutral ground. I want to just be. And be happy. I want to be called ‘Bella’ every day, drink wine and swat flies on the porch. Stress-free.”

You can hear Taraji P. Henson talk about her living situation, her career goals and more here.