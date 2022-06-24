Ceasar Emanuel, star of Black Ink Crew, has been cut from VH1. On Thursday, a video went viral showing the creator of the Black Ink brand abusing a dog with a chair, tossing his cage, and more. In response, VH1 has decided to no longer work with the New York native.

Ceasar owns the Black Ink Tattoo shop in New York City, in addition to shops in Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston.

A statement from VH1 was released on social media Thursday afternoon:

We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season. — VH1 (@VH1) June 23, 2022

Speaking with TMZ, Ceasar’s attorney, Walter Mosley, pointed out the video is old. “There is no police involvement,” Mosley said. “It was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID.”

Former Black Ink Crew cast member spoke out against Ceasar online, while sharing the video.

“If you can treat a dog like this, it shows how sick of a person you truly are,” she wrote. “I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset. Anyone who knows me, knows I LOVE animals. Especially dogs.”

She added, “Even after he beat his daughter up, @vh1 @viacom_intl & the new @blackinkcrew producers tried to protect Ceaser, even made up fake conflicting storylines about my relationship to do it! Now this, cannot be undone. I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink , as the monster you are. Your karma has been adding up for years, but to do this to two innocent dogs!?! This is crazy. CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED, and CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE!”