The Internet went into a frenzy on Thursday as fans mistake content creator and dance instructor Candice Craig for Toni Braxton while dancing to Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ When Fan Jazmin reposted the video and commented “Not Toni Braxton enjoying and dancing to Break My Soul.

Not Toni Braxton enjoying and dancing to Break My Soul! ❤😍 pic.twitter.com/fxT8lJqF9M — 𝐉𝐚𝐳𝐦𝐢𝐧 (@freakumchanel) June 22, 2022

As the tweet went viral and the exchange went back and forth of “Girl That is Toni Braxton” and other fans clarifying that that was not her, the exchange got so heated that ven Candace jumped in to confirm that the actuarial person in the video was her staying “Ummmmm it’s def me 😭😭😭”

Girl that is Toni Braxton 😭😭😭😭😭 — SKINNE (@SKINNEWIZ) June 23, 2022

Even then, some die-hards insisting that she was an imposter and the woman dancing in the video was definitely Toni Braxton. Candice Craig is a singer, songwriter, model, actress, and dancer her clients include Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, and Diddy just to name a few. Candace had the last word with by reposting her dance on Twitter saying “Y’all 🤣🤣🤣 I love me some Toni Braxton ! I do however LOVE being CANDICE CRAIG so stop with all the mess . Go check the resume and stay woke 😘😘😘”

Y’all 🤣🤣🤣 I love me some Toni Braxton ! I do however LOVE being CANDICE CRAIG so stop with all the mess . Go check the resume and stay woke 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/GCf0l7bfQi — Candice (@CandiceOfficial) June 23, 2022

They are both beautiful women so we understand why there would be some confusion. But are so happy that this is all cleared up.