Vice President Harris says state attorneys general need to protect women’s health as the Supreme Court decision to possibly overturn Roe V. Wade looms in the near future.

Harris talked about the options states have to continue to put reproductive health first. She said they have the power to assess and challenge the constitutionality of laws being passed in their states and convene legal organizations such as nonprofit law firms to help those affected by those laws.

Vice President Harris says Americans should be in the know. Harris talks about what state attorneys general can do for reproductive rights and urged citizens to be informed about their rights and to know who their state attorney general is.

