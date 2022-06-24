YG recently has hit the mark of 10 billion career streams and 2 billion views on YouTube. To keep the momentum going, the West Coast legend has dropped off his new single and video for “Run” featuring Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA.

The video opens with YG and Tyga prepping for a heist, pulling off their best impression of The Wayans’ White Chicks to get the job done. The robbery leads to a chase through Calabasas and a bunch of other wild moments.

You can see the video and hear the bars from the quartet of rap stars below.

