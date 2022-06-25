Bill Cosby to Pay $500K After Being Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing a 16-Year-Old in 1975

Bill Cosby was found guilty of the sexual abuse of Judy Huth in 1975. Huth was 16 years old at the time. A civil jury has ordered Cosby to pay Huth $500,000.

According to Variety, Huth’s attorney, Gloria Allred, stated that compensation and winning in court are steps toward real change.

According to Huth, 64 years old, Cosby brought her and a friend to a mansion. He would then lead Huth alone to a bedroom, where he pulled down his pants and forced her hand on him for masturbation.

After the verdict, Huth stated, “It’s been so many years, so many tears, it’s just a long time coming.”

Reports from inside the courtroom state Cosby’s representation smiled and appeared cheerful at the conclusion and the verdict. Most notably, because there were no punitive damages. They would release a statement after court.

“We have always maintained that Judy Huth, Gloria Allred and their cohorts fabricated these false accusations, in order to force Mr. Cosby to finance their racist mission against successful and accomplished Black Men in America. Mr. Cosby continues to maintain his innocence and will vigorously fight these false accusations, so that he can get back to bringing the pursuit of happiness, joy and laughter to the world.”

The verdict was delivered after three days of deliberation. The case was the first to trial under the Child Victims Act. Cosby did not testify, pleading the Fifth Amendment, and did not attend the trial.