The Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade Friday morning, jeopardizing the ability to get abortions across America. With states already passing legislation to stop abortions, certain states like Illinois and California are highlighting how they are still open to women who need the service.

In response, Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO and President, Lauren Hobart, announced support on behalf of the company for any employee who needs to travel to a different state for abortion access. She posted a message on her LinkedIn page:

“In response to today’s ruling, we are announcing that if a state one of our teammates lives in restricts access to abortion, DICK’s Sporting Goods will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement to travel to the nearest location where that care is legally available. This benefit will be provided to any teammate, spouse, or dependent enrolled in our medical plan, along with one support person.”

You can see her full statement below.