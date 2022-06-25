Drake’s new Dance album Honestly, Nevermind was in rotation across the world this weekend and has been quite polarizing. Some people love it, while the other side of the spectrum appears to be confused as to why Drake made it. Then there are some, like Drake himself, who argue those who don’t like it just don’t get it. You can find J. Cole on the support side.

Cole hit Instagram and shared a screenshot of the song “Liability” and revealed “Man. This album is phenomenal. Point blank.”

J. Cole is rockin’ with Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind pic.twitter.com/vO7Ir06HlL — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 17, 2022

Last month, Drake and J. Cole put fans on alert as they were spotted filming a music video together. Videos leaked online showing Drizzy creating a new music video, on the set was Cole, but some fans questioned if he is just a guest.

Last year, J. Cole jacked Drake’s “Pipe Down” for a single called “Heaven’s EP,” which you can hear below.