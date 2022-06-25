Following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Lizzo and Live Nation have teamed together for a $1 million donation to Planned Parenthood.

“I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood,” Lizzo announced on Twitter. “Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars.”

She added, “The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.”

The Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade Friday morning, jeopardizing the ability to get abortions across America. With states already passing legislation to stop abortions, certain states like Illinois and California are highlighting how they are still open to women who need the service. Additional support for women came from Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO who announced travel reimbursement for employees.