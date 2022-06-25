Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Detailed During Testimony by Man Injured in Same Shooting

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Detailed During Testimony by Man Injured in Same Shooting

The Nipsey Hussle murder trial is underway and one of the first witnesses was Shermi Villanueva, a 47-year-old who was also injured in the parking lot of The Marathon Store.

During Villanueva’s testimony, the last words of Nipsey Hussle were recounted.

“’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said he heard Hussle say. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to run.”

Advertisement

Prosecutors state Hussle’s killer, Eric Holder was once considered a friend of the rapper and used two guns in the shooting. Holder opened fire on Hussle after going to eat lunch. Holder’s attorneys are not arguing that the murder is not premeditated. Holder is facing one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

You can see footage from inside the courtroom below.

via