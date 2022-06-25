Russell Westbrook has had it with the names.

Skip Bayless had taken to Twitter to take a dig at the Lakers for drafting former Michigan State guard, Max Christie, who is not the best 3-point shooter.

“Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State’s Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season,” Bayless tweeted. “Perfect! He’ll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick.”

Westbrook, who has apparently had enough of the Skip Bayless slander, responded to the sports analyst on Twitter, telling him not to say anything he wouldnt say in person.

“Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face.”

Bayless has not responded to Westbrook yet. He might bring it up on the next episode of Undisputed. However, this is not the frist time Bayless has been called out for calling Westbrook out of his name. Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, called out Bayless on Twitter a few months ago for referring to her husband as “Westbrick.”

“You’ve got to stop calling people out of their name,” Nina Westbrook said in reponse to a tweet from Bayless.

“You are very disrespectful and a bully. This is why so many young people think it’s okay to exhibit this type of behavior. Social media has become such heinous place because of people like you. My name is Westbrook,” she added.

“I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize.”

