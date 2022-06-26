ICYMI: Nicki Minaj Signs Tate Kobang As First Artist To Her New Record Label

Nicki Minaj officially launched her own record label and just signed her first artist. Rapper and producer Tate Kobang took to social media to announce he signed with Nicki and couldn’t believe it.

@NickiMinaj signs producer/rapper Tate Kobang from Bmore to her label



The “Anaconda” rapper announced earlier this year she was starting her own management and record company in an interview with podcaster Joe Budden.

“I am creating my own management company,” she revealed. “I’m also doing my record company. I have a couple of artists that I will start the record company with. I’ll speak on that closer to album time.”

There’s no set in stone date yet for her new artist to debut. Kobang co-wrote 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s “Mr Right Now” featuring Drake. The Baltimore native has been on the music scene since 2011 and broke out with his “Bank Rolls (Remix)” in 2015.

