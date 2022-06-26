Lil Wayne Added to Perform at The 2022 BET Awards

Lil Wayne, 39, is being added to the growing list of performers for this year’s BET Awards.

A press release on Thursday announced the “A Milli” rapper will join a star studded list of performers including Lizzo, Babyface, Chlöe, Jack Harlow, Chance The Rapper, Roddy Ricch, Fireboy DML and more.

Business titan, Diddy is set to be honored with BET’s “Lifetime Achievement Award.“ Oscar-nominated actor, Taraji P. Henson will be hosting this year, making it her second time doing so. The 2022 BET Awards will air on June 26 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Doechii, Ella Mai, GIVĒON, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto and Muni Long are set to grace the stage. In addition to the announced performers Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Sanaa Lathan will be presenting amongst others.

For the complete list of this year’s nominees, performers and presenters visit bet.com.

