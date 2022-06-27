The second annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, which place a strong emphasis on Black ownership, amplifying Black voices, and reclaiming Black narratives, were hosted by Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked and head of media for Kanye West. Hollywood Unlocked’s annual awards ceremony, with the theme “Controlling Our Narratives,” honored talent for how they use their platform and influence to improve communities and society as a whole.


Hosted at The Beverly Hilton, this year’s event honored Lizzo (Fearlessness Award), Karen Bass (Community Award), Drink Champs N.O.R.E. (Culture Award), Jenifer Lewis (Perseverance Award), Floyd Mayweather (Pioneer Award), and Kelis (Innovation Award).

The 2022 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards were hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Presenters included Blueface, Jabari Banks, Claudia Jordan and featured a surprise appearance by Mariah Carey. Performances included David Sebastian and Le’Andria Johnson.

You can see images from the night below.

