Latin Pop star Olivia Rodrigo blasted the Supreme Court at her festival set in England this weekend.

After the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, Rodrigo told the crowd that she was devastated, and the justices couldn’t care less about women or freedom.

“So many women and so many girls will die because of this,” Rodrigo screamed into the mic. I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”

“This song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh.” The audience at the festival cheered as Rodrigo yelled “we hate you” before her set.

