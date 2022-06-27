President Biden signed the gun safety legislation into law Saturday after receiving it from Congress on Friday. It’s the first significant gun control legislation passed in 30 years, and follows the devastating mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

The Safer Communities Act enhances background checks, provides funding for mental health services, prevents convicted domestic abusers from purchasing a weapon for five years, as well as creates penalties for gun trafficking, among other measures.

According to CBS News, the new plan will provide $750 million in grants to incentivize states to start crisis intervention programs, and clarify the definition of a federally licensed firearms dealers. In addition, it is set to create penalties for straw purchases and gun trafficking.

