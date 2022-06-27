Last week, Travis Scott made headlines when it was reported that he bought a $5.5 million dollar Bugatti. However, Scott was criticized by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who died just days after being trampled at the Astroworld festival.

Ezra’s family’s attorney, Bob Hillard told TMZ that the child would have still been alive if Scott “would’ve spent half of what he paid for the Bugatti on simple safety measures at the deadly music festival.”

However, a representative for Scott decided to set the record straight on the purchase, saying that it was bought in 2020.

According to TMZ, Scott’s representative told the news outlet that “This latest attempt to exploit Astroworld victims and gaslight the media and the public is a new low. The car referenced was purchased way back in 2020 well before the tragic events at Astroworld), and covered widely by the media — including TMZ — at that time. Misrepresenting a two-year-old car purchase to make an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Travis Scott is nothing more than another desperate publicity stunt to try to falsely blame Travis and intentionally manipulate public opinion, which won’t work.”

In a new court filing in May, the total number of injury claims has topped 4,900. This includes the lawsuits from the families of the 10 concert-goers that died, the 732 claims in relation to injuries that required extensive medical care, 1,649 for less-extensive treatment, and another 2,540 claims that are still being reviewed.