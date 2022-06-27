Sean “Diddy” Combs was given the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. The honor follows the release of his latest single, “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller, the announcement of his upcoming album and relationship with Motown Records, and the establishment of his new R&B label, LOVE RECORDS.


The celebration of Diddy included a guest appearance by JAY-Z in a pre-taped message. A star-studded performance followed including performances by Jodeci for “Come and Talk to Me,” Mary J Blige’s “I’m Goin Down,” Diddy with Kanye West for “Victory,” Shyne delivering “Bad Boyz,” The Lox and Lil Kim for “All About the Benjamins.” Before Diddy delivered “I Need a Girl,” teamed with Busta Rhymes for “Pass the Ciroc” and Bryson Tiller “Gotta Move On.”

The celebration of Diddy included the voice of Kim Porter and wrapped with Faith Evans and Maverick City Choir hitting the stage for “I’ll Be Missing You.”

Creative director and frequent Diddy collaborator, Lauriann Gibson, served as the lead for the tribute performance. An In Memoriam video montage including images of Kim Porter, The Notorious B.I.G., Andre Harrell, Craig Mack, Heavy D, and Black Rob was presented at the conclusion of the set.

You can see the full tribute below.