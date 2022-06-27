[WATCH] Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch and More Perform at 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards are in the books and feature performances from the industry’s hottest stars.

Lizzo opened the show with a performance of her hit single “About Damn Time.” Later in the show, Chance The Rapper and Joey Bada$$ have a hit on their hands with “The Hights & The Lows.” The duo hit the BET Awards on Sunday to give the first official performance of their collaboration.

Muni Long brought her viral hit “Hrs and Hrs” to the stage, while Doechii showed why she will be one of the biggest stars in the future with her single “Persuasive.”

Babyface, Roddy Ricch, and Ella Mai formed a trio for their performance on the big stage and Lotto surprised the audience by bringing out Mariah Carey during her time on stage.

You can see all those performances and more below.