Leading independent label, distributor, and publisher EMPIRE gave RIAA-certified plaques to multi-platinum recording artist & entrepreneur Money Man, Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist BLEU, formerly known as Yung Bleu, and award-winning Afrobeats trailblazer Fireboy DML during BET weekend.

Following the 2022 BET Awards, EMPIRE hosted a small gathering with executives and performers at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. At the celebration, EMPIRE’s Ghazi, Nima Etminan, and Tina Davis gave Gold-certified plaques to Fireboy DML for the smash song “Peru” featuring Ed Sheeran, 3x Platinum-certified plaques to Money Man for “24” featuring Lil Baby, and Gold-certified plaques to BLEU for “Beautiful Lies” starring Kehlani.