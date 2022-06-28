Reggae legend Buju Banton returns to the dancehall with the release of his new single “Madda Badda.” A prelude to the Grammy-winner’s forthcoming album, the J.August-produced track mix classic dancehall rhythm with contemporary sounds and hardcore lyricism that brought him to prominence in the 90s.

For Banton, “Madda Badda” is meant to revitalize the traditional dancehall sound Jamaica is known for. This track comes as a respite amid public concerns that the quality of dancehall music has waned. Proving that dancehall songs can be simple, meaningful, and dispelling the idea that artists must compromise one for the other.

Banton’s latest release follows his exciting 2021 run, which included the release of three new songs. The forthcoming album marks his first in two years, since his 2020 albums Steppaz Riddim, Upside Down, and the 25th anniversary edition of the 1995 classic, ‘Til Shiloh.

The 48-year-old legend is best known for his smash hit debut single “The Ruler” (1987). Banton won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2010 with his tenth album, Before the Dawn (Gargamel).

And with “Madda Badda,” Buju Banton is seeking to reclaim his throne as the King of the Dancehall, press release reports. Not one to make long speeches, Buju has seemingly responded where it matters most, in song. In 2019, The Fader labeled Buju Banton a “national hero.”

“Madda Badda” is out now via Ghetto Youths International-Gargamel.

Stream the new single above and check out the lyric video below.