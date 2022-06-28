Christian Bale might be considered the best Batman of all time, and Christoper Nolan’s Batman trilogy is often regarded as some of the best superhero movies of all time. It’s been over a decade since the last Christopher Nolan Batman film, and with the release of The Batman with Robert Pattinson, fans have moved on from Nolan’s franchise.

While fans might have moved on, it wouldn’t hurt to get another Batman movie with Christian Bale reprising his role as the caped crusader.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, while on his press run for Thor: Love and Thunder, Bale was asked if he’d ever don the role of Batman again.

“No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up. Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that.’” Bale then added that if Christopher Nolan was on board, then he would consider playing the hero of Gotham again.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan,” Bale continued. “We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

Would you want to see Christian Bale as Batman one more time?