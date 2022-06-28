Daz Dillinger recently announced his retirement from rap, after over 30 years in the game. It’s rare, especially today, that a member of the hip-hop community is actually able to retire.

Dillinger announced his retirement in an Instagram post with a image that reads: “The legend had officially retired since 2022 Not my problem anymore.”

In the caption, Dillinger explained why he was deciding to retire from rap, citing that it was not fun anymore. “IM DONE RAPPIN CUZ ITS OVER FOR ME 🔥IT WAS NICE WHEN IT WAS🔥 BUT ITS NOT FUN NO MORE. SO IMA CALL IT QUITS 💯👍🏿🌹THIS MY LAST POST.”

Full respect for wat you done big bro… take care Digidi'Daz… @DAZDILLINGER ! S/o from your nig in Downtown Paris… 🫴🏾✨🕊🕊🕊 #DatNiggaDaz pic.twitter.com/BS0RpPB3Lh — GIZO EVORACCI 🇨🇻 (@GizoEvoracci) June 25, 2022

While he might have retired it surely wasn’t his last Instagram post. Dillinger took to IG to share that he recently purchased a new place in Atlanta that will serve as the home for the Dogg Pound Sound Stage Studios.

In a couple of posts, Daz shared videos of the new home of the Dogg Pound Stage Studios. In the first post, he wrote the caption “I 💙 THE RETIREMENT LIFE. CUZ WHEN U SELF MADE YOU CAN DO ANYTHING 💸💸💸💸💸💸💸💸💸💸💸 SHOUT TO MY BIGG CUZZN @biggg_jeff THE COLONEL ✅ STAY TUNE MORE TO COME FROM 🔥🔥🔥DAT NIGGA DAZ.”

In a second post, Daz shared another video of the property, updating his followers that he just closed on the deal. He captioned the post, “WHEN I SAY THE LORD BE WORKIN FOR ME HE BLESSES ME WITH THE GREATEST OF THE GREATNESS OPPORTUNITIES 💵💸💸💸💸💸💵SOLD DEAL CLOSED ✅”

BIG CONGRATS to Daz Dillinger on securing the Dogg Pound stage studios out in the A! 💯🙌🏽💰 pic.twitter.com/74rPDhhfag — 935 KDAY (@935KDAY) June 27, 2022

Daz has enjoyed a fruitful career, having been signed to Death Row during its peak, and was a member of the Dogg Pound. He contributed to classic albums like Dr. Dre’s The Chronic and Snoop’s Doggystyle, and solidified his production skills on 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me. He left Death Row in 2000, and still released music under his own label.