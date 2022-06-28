Following the BET Awards on Sunday night, Sean “Diddy” Combs had a party at his residence in Los Angeles to celebrate winning the prestigious lifetime achievement award.

A-list performers and producers took over the Reels booth at the afterparty, powered by Meta, where they recorded exclusive Instagram and Facebook Reels all night long.

The music mogul’s hallmark alcoholic beverages, CÎROC Premium Vodka and DeLeón Tequila, which represent his lifetime achievements, were served to guests throughout the evening as they lifted a glass and tribute to the culture. Guests sipped on signature drinks like the “We the Culture,” which featured the new CÎROC Passion, pineapple, mango, and lime juices, as well as pomegranate grenadine; the “Lifetime Achievement,” which featured DeLeón Reposado Tequila, white peach puree, blackberry syrup, and fresh lime and lemon juices; the “Gotta Move On,” which featured CÎROC Summer Citrus, fresh cranberry juice, and lime juice.

In attendance were Justin Combs, Quincy Combs, King Combs, French Montana, Tiffany Haddish, Mary J. Blige, Billy Porter, Shyne, Bobby Brown, Chris Brown, Brandy, Russell Simmons, Teyana Taylor, Offset, Lena Waithe, Busta Rhymes, Charlemagne tha God, Benny the Butcher, the City Girls, Ray J, Ne-Yo, Nick Cannon, Deon Cole and many more. You can see images from the night below.