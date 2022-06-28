Grammy-nominated producer Dot Da Genius assembles the all-star cast of Kid Cudi, Denzel Curry and JID for the bolstering new single “Talk About Me,” supported by a Cole Bennet-directed music video.

Ready to show the world his distinctively creative sound, Dot Da Genius blankets an ethereal and psychedelic instrumental over the star-studded trio’s punchy verses. The black-and-white visual displays a wonderland that stars Cudi wrapped in a Louis Vuitton space suit performing in a mirror-laced room, while Denzel Curry and JID stroll through an animated recording studio.

“I’ve been in music for a long time, right now I’m understanding what phase and era I’m entering,” said Dot Da Genius in the song’s press release. “It feels good to finally make the decisions, decide what looks good, and just get my vision out to the people that supported me all this time. There are so many kids out there that have supported me, so I want to give them something to hold on to.”

Dot Da Genius is best known for the development of Kid Cudi’s signature sound which made him one of the most influential artists of our generation. Together, the duo is fresh off executive producing the third chapter of Kid Cudi’s coveted Man on The Moon series released in 2020 and scoring the soundtrack to Cudi’s upcoming animated Netflix series Entergalactic premiering in September. As the alternative rock-formed duo WZRD, Cudi and Genius released their self-titled debut album in 2012, which spawned the hit single “Teleport To Me, Jamie.”

“Talk About Me” marks Dot’s second solo release following his 2018 debut single “Fettuccine” featuring Tunji Ige, Fat Tony, and Price. The new single comes on the verge of Kid Cudi’s upcoming “To The Moon” world tour featuring Dot, Denzel Curry, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick.

Kid Cudi appears on the song and visual courtesy of Republic Records. JID appears on “Talk About Me” courtesy Dreamville-Interscope. Denzel Curry appears courtesy of PH Recordings. “Talk To Me” is available on digital streaming platforms via HeadBanga Muzik Group.

On Saturday (June 25), “Talk About Me” is the #8 trending visual and climbing on YouTube. Watch the new visual below and stream it above.