Drake’s YOLO estate has been on the market for a minute. 2 of the 3 homes sold back in March, leaving the main compound up for grabs.


But it looks like Drizzy was finally able to sell the last home to an unidentified buyer for $12 million, way under the nearly $15 million asking price. The main compound consists of 12,500 square feet, and includes six fireplaces, a wine cellar, and a 25-seat theater in addition to a recording studio.

After buying the property over a decade ago, Drake transformed the tudor-style home into a party house, equipped with basketball courts, tennis courts, swimming pools, a movie theatre, an 80-foot waterslide, and a grotto and full bar, with a 2,000 square foot master bedroom hidden behind a bookshelf.

The trio of houses went on sale back in March and attracted the attention of Caitlyn Kenner, Britney Spears, and others, but Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford purchased 2 of the 3 homes for $11 million just a month later.

In the same month that Drake put the estate up for sale, he purchased a 20,000-square-foot property in Beverly Crest. However, neither home is as grandiose as the 50,000-square-foot Toronto mansion nicknamed “The Embassy.”