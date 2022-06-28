Rapper SpotemGottem, born Nehemiah Harden is under arrest again. This time he’s accused of trying to flee officers on a personal watercraft. Miami police say he tried to elude authorities while riding a jet ski in Virginia Key.
The 20-year-old “Beat Box” rapper from Jacksonville is charged with reckless operation of a boat, as well as fleeing and eluding police following his Sunday arrest.
Jail records show SpotemGottem was out on bond for an aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm case. U.S. Marshals arrested Harden at the A-C Hotel Miami Aventura last July, reporting a gun found on the bed.
Advertisement
Share your comments with us on social media.