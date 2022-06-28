Rapper SpotemGottem, born Nehemiah Harden is under arrest again. This time he’s accused of trying to flee officers on a personal watercraft. Miami police say he tried to elude authorities while riding a jet ski in Virginia Key.

The 20-year-old “Beat Box” rapper from Jacksonville is charged with reckless operation of a boat, as well as fleeing and eluding police following his Sunday arrest.

this man spotemgottem really tried to do the race on a jet ski 😂😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/d7z23XfgXV — cinco ꐕ ꪹ (@wackhardt) June 27, 2022

Jail records show SpotemGottem was out on bond for an aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm case. U.S. Marshals arrested Harden at the A-C Hotel Miami Aventura last July, reporting a gun found on the bed.

