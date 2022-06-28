Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Role in Epstein Sex Abuse Case

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Role in Epstein Sex Abuse Case

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. According to Huff Post, Maxwell, a longtime friend of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan. in a New York courtroom.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 30 to 55 years against Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking, transporting a minor for illegal sex acts, and two conspiracy charges.

According to The Hill, inside the courtroom was three of Maxwell’s siblings who sat behind her.

Advertisement

Before committing suicide, Epstein faced allegations of sexual abuse from multiple women. Maxwell’s charges were isolated to the testimony of four women. The women stated they were abused as teenagers and recruited under the false belief of mentorship, leading to sexual massages and abuse.

Maxwell denied being a part of the abuse and claims, via her attorneys, to be used as a replacement for Epstein as he was dead.