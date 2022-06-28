In collaboration with Entertainment One (eOne) and Quality Films, the film and television division of multiplatform powerhouse Quality Control Music, BET+ has revealed the cast of its next original docuseries, Impact ATL.

Influencers from Atlanta, such as businesswoman Jayda Cheaves, influencer Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, celebrity hairstylist Dionte “Tae” Gray, rapper Lakeyah Robinson, and rapper Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey, are also part of the cast.

These young creatives provide viewers with an all-access pass to their fast-paced life as well as the most significant events, conversations, and moments occurring in the zeitgeist in the eight-episode series. Viewers will also get a glimpse into the creative process, planning, and deal-making it takes to actually change the culture in an age where social media plays such an important role in business, music, beauty, and fashion.

The cast represents a new generation of influencers with a combined social media following of more than 19 million users who have used their personas and technology to build followings, launch and grow businesses, establish beauty and fashion trends, and create music that is commercially successful.

Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Brian Sher for Quality Films, Karam Gill, as well as Tara Long and Gennifer Gardiner for eOne, are the executive producers of “The Impact ATL.” Angela Aguilera, SVP Music Programming and Development, and Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming and Strategy, will be in charge of BET+. The showrunner will be Slane Hatch.

A premiere date for the series is not yet available.