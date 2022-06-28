Kendrick Lamar headlined Glastonbury this weekend. He made headlines for his powerful statement regarding women’s rights in wake of the SCOTUS deciding to overturn Roe V. Wade. His performance has since been praised by many publications and critics.

Kendrick also dropped his critically acclaimed 5th studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers earlier this year. While the album received rave reviews from critics, the public perception of the album was mixed due to the themes surrounding mental health, the LBGTQ+ community, trauma, and sexual abuse.

While on stage during his Glastonbury performance, Kendrick shared with the crowd why he wrote the album, citing “everybody is going through something.”

“So many faces, y’all blessed me to be upon this stage. And you know we blessed to make sure we give y’all some sh*t you feel, and that’s the real reason why I wrote Mr. Morale, because everybody’s going through something. No matter what you’re going through, imperfection is beautiful.”

“I wear this crown. They judged Christ,” he added. “They judge you, they judge Christ… I wear this as a representation so you’ll never forget one of the greatest prophets that ever walked the earth.”