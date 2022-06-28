One of Kid Cudi’s many collaborative brain children have come to reimagine live performance and bridge the gap between concerts and Instagram Live. Encore has officially announced its studio feature, available on the App Store.

With the Encore Studio App, artists can host a virtual show, design an Augmented Reality environment, and add in custom artwork, 3D objects, and visual effects. Once an artist has designed their AR environment, they can go live at any time, from anywhere – transforming a living room into a live stage.

The Encore Studio app provides a number of distinctive qualities including monetization.

Artists can perform music, interact with fans, host a listening party, hold live polls, or stream an event from an iPhone, all while monetizing the experience via ten-cent claps (Encore’s in-app currency.) Encore is free for artists to use and they take home 80% of the revenue generated through claps from their fans.

“Our mission is to allow any artist to make a living doing what they love,” said CEO and Co-Founder Johnathan Gray. The Encore Studio app enables an entirely new medium of live performance, in between a concert and Instagram live, that allows artists to produce high quality content and foster personal connections with fans.”

The virtual interactive platform has hosted a number of artist performances over the past year including its co-founder Kid Cudi, Trippie Redd, Too $hort, Sada Baby and more.

Users can download the Encore: Interactive Live Music app on the App Store and Google Play.