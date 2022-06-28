Despite rumors circulating about Kyrie possibly going to the Lakers, on Monday, it was announced that he would be returning for the Nets’ 2022-2023 season after opting in for his $37 million player option.

NBA insider Shams Charania made the announcement on Twitter.

“Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic@Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant,” Shams tweeted.

“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow,” Irving said, per Charania. “I’ve made my decision to opt-in. See you in the fall.”

This comes after the Nets did not want to sign Kyrie to a long-term contract due to him missing over half of the 2021-2022 season over his unwillingness to get vaccinated and “unpredictable injury history.” The Nets front office apparently was going to offer the 7-time all-star a 5-year, $250 million contract.

Just last week Charania stated that Kyrie was most likely going to opt in for his player option, and explore a trade after.