In 2019, hot girl summer got even hotter, apparently thanks to Flaming Hot Cheetos, which played a role in the deal between superstar artist Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation Records.

While the record deal became official in September of 2019, Megan announced a new detail about the deal earlier this week, sharing that it was result of the typical industry variables that go into record deals as well as an unusual one: Flaming Hot Cheetos.

Megan shared the (literally) spicy details when she was speaking on the “If You’re Not First, You’re Last” panel at Cannes Film Festival in France earlier this week.

Advertisement

Megan noted that she thought she was just coming to meet with Roc Nation execs and get a standard tour. However, she got two surprises during her visit: Jay-Z and Jot Cheetos, saying: “I’m like, ‘I didn’t know JAY-Z was coming to my meeting! But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold.”

For those that may have forgotten the 2022 Super Bowl, Megan actually lent her talents for a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos commercial during the iconic game.

Additionally, Megan will also be the subject of an upcoming Roc Nation documentary produced in collaboration with Time Studios and directed by Nneka Onuorahd, the director of “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls,” the competition series that is soon to debut soon on Prime Video.

According to Variety, the documentary project will “cover personal as well as career milestones, saying it will “touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.”

No release date or platform has been set for the documentary, but it will likely include Hot Cheetos