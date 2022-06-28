Almost exactly 13 years after his death, Michael Jackson‘s estate has accused Jeffre Phillips, the ex-fiance of the late singer’s sister LaToya Jackson, of stealing some of the singer’s personal effects following Jackson’s death in 2009.

Phillips was apparently staying at Jackson’s estate as a guest in 2009 when the singer died. He had reportedly been staying there for just over a week and stayed about the same amount of time after Jackson’s death. Phillips allegedly stole many of Jackson’s personal effects including his iPhone, clothes, driver’s license, prescription pills, handwritten letters, electronics including video cameras, computers, laptops, and hard drives, as well as a briefcase that contained some of Jackson’s personal and business paperwork. He allegedly also stole the pajamas that Jackson was wearing at the time of his death.

Phillips was dating LaToya Jackson at the time although the pair did not get engaged until 2013. They broke up in 2015.

So far, it does not appear that formal charges have been filed against Phillips.