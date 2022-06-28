At the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Muni Long had an epic performance of her certified platinum #1 urban and rhythmic blockbuster “Hrs And Hrs.” Today, she announces the release of her forthcoming EP, Public Displays of Affection Too. The EP is a follow-up to her 2021 breakthrough project.

The five-song EP includes the brand-new singles “Pain” and “Another,” as well as “Baby Boo,” her new summer anthem with Saweetie.

Muni Long is currently the MTV Global PUSH artist for June. Muni joins MTV Push to discuss her breakthrough project Public Displays of Affection, how her best songs are written, and two inspiring new versions of her hits for the coveted international show.

You can hear “Baby Boo” below and check back for the new EP on July 1.