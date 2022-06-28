NAV has revealed a new album with the title Demons Protected By Angels and pointed to the date of July 29th for something to occur a few days earlier. After his Emergency Tsunami mixtape, which was entirely produced by longtime friend and “Turks” producer Wheezy, NAV hasn’t released anything for almost two years.

Nav has over 9 billion streams worldwide, 4 Billboard Top 10s, and 11 Hot 100 hits to his credit. With Good Intentions launching at number one on the Billboard Chart (2020) and Bad Habits debuting at number one just one year earlier, NAV has two albums that have reached the top of the charts. Three songs received RIAA-Platinum certifications this year alone: “Up,” “Tap” (with Meek Mill), and “Tap” (2X Platinum).

More details for Demons Protected By Angels will come in the coming weeks.

