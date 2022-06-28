Nick Cannon Says He’s Failed At Monogamy, “God Ain’t Done With Me”

Comedian and Actor Nick Cannon says he’s a hopeless romantic, when asked if he would ever consider getting married again.

In a candid conversation on the All The Way with Shelley Wade podcast, Canon said he hopes to marry again. He said he loves the concept of it but he’s failed miserably so many times when it comes to monogamy and relationships. He continued by saying “God ain’t don’t with me. We gonna figure it out.”

The Wild N’ Out host names ‘acts of service’ as one of his love languages and also details what he looks for in a mate. .

Nick Cannon has made headlines for fathering several children with different women and recently confirmed his family is still growing with his 8th child on the way.

