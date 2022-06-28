According to a Rolling Stone, Nipsey Hussle’s murder suspect Eric Holder got into a fight while he was in jail.

Tuesday’s court date on the trial of Holder was put on hold. Reportedly a fight broke out while in custody and Eric Holder got more than just a black eye. The exact details of his injuries haven’t been told but whatever happened was enough to reschedule his court date so he could get medical treatment.

Holder’s court date was rescheduled for Wednesday. He’s being charged with first-degree murder, possession of firearm attempted murder of the two men who were hit when shots were fired at the rapper. Holder’s defense Attorney Aaron Jansen said the first-degree murder and attempted murder charges are excessive.

The trial is expected to last 2 weeks.