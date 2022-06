L.A. Reid hit 66 years old and to celebrate, Usher gifted him a brand new Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet.

According to TMZ, the moment is special as Reid bought Usher the same model in 1997 just after “You Make Me Wanna” was released to the world via LaFace Records.

At the party along with Usher was T.I., Jeezy, Jacquees, and more. YOu can see the surprise below.

