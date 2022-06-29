Moonlight, For Colored Girls, and Set It Off actress, Kimberly Elise, has sparked outrage on social media after coming out in support of the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.
The actress took to her Instagram page where she shared an image of a baby with a passage from Psalm 139:13-14 that read, “For you formed my inward parts; You knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are Your works; my soul knows it very well.”
In the caption of her post, Elise wrote “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod.”
The actress has since kept the post on her Instagram, but has turned off her comments. Many people took to social media to blast the actress over her views.
You can check out some of the backlash over her tweets, below.