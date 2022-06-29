Iconic hitmaker and Grammy award winner Babyface has signed a deal with Capitol Records. Girls’ Night Out, a celebration of love, heartbreak, and other emotions, will be Babyface’s first project for the label under the terms of the agreement. Along with some of today’s top female R&B artists, such as Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii, and many others, Babyface will provide vocals to the album. Girls’ Night Out, which was co-produced by Babyface and Rika Tischendorf, will be made available on October 29.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol. They have welcomed me with open arms and treat me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do,” said Babyface. “I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale and I’m excited for the world to hear.”

Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO, Capitol Music Group, added, “Babyface’s return to the studio is long overdue, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen Capitol as the home for such a wonderful new album. To hear his one-of-a-kind voice paired with some of music’s most impressive female artists is a joy that we can’t wait to share.”

Pictured left to right: Ray Alba, Senior Vice President, Marketing, CMG; Rika Tischendorf, Babyface Entertainment; Babyface; Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO, CMG; Chris Turner, Senior Director, A&R, CMG

Photo Credit: Lester Cohen

The first taste of the Girls’ Night Out album has come in “Keeps On Fallin'” featuring Ella Mai. The first live performance of the single came this past weekend at the BET awards. You can see that performance below and stay tuned for more updates regarding Babyface’s forthcoming album.