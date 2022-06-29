Cardi B Reveals Lil Durk and Kanye West Will Be on Her New Single Releasing Friday

Cardi B Reveals Lil Durk and Kanye West Will Be on Her New Single Releasing Friday

Cardi B is set to release “Hot Shit” on Friday. Doubling back on the announcement, Cardi announced the new single will bring in the Chicago tag team of Lil Durk and Kanye West for features.

The announcement comes along with the single cover, showing Cardi in a bikini and heels while lounging in a car.

Hot Shit featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West 🔥🔥🔥



THIS FRIDAY JULY 1 🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ff7GJJ6xmU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 28, 2022

On Monday, Cardi B hit Twitter to announce that “Hot Shit” will arrive this Friday.

Advertisement

“My new single ‘Hot Shit’ available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1,” Cardi wrote on Twitter. “Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in.”

My new single “Hot Shit” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨



Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘 pic.twitter.com/tMHJcAteum — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 27, 2022

Last week, Cardi B signaled new music was on the way, letting her fans know that she is channeling her 2020 energy.

Just a little reminder 😉 feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND 😛 pic.twitter.com/SRtDE8G9Ij — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2022

Are you excited for Cardi’s new single? Let us know.