Cardi B is set to release “Hot Shit” on Friday. Doubling back on the announcement, Cardi announced the new single will bring in the Chicago tag team of Lil Durk and Kanye West for features.
The announcement comes along with the single cover, showing Cardi in a bikini and heels while lounging in a car.
On Monday, Cardi B hit Twitter to announce that “Hot Shit” will arrive this Friday.
“My new single ‘Hot Shit’ available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1,” Cardi wrote on Twitter. “Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in.”
Last week, Cardi B signaled new music was on the way, letting her fans know that she is channeling her 2020 energy.
Are you excited for Cardi’s new single? Let us know.