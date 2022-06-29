The first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival has been announced by iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God to honor, elevate, and amplify Black voices in the podcast sector. The event will occur at the Avant Gardner, Brooklyn Mirage, on Sunday, August 28. Charlamagne Tha God will attend the festival with some of the most well-known figures from the Black Effect for a day packed with enlightening panel talks and live podcast tapings geared for budding podcasters in the Black community. Lil Duval, a comedian, and Nyla Symone, a DJ and personality for Power 105.1, will serve as the festival’s host.

The most popular Black Effect podcasts, including “The 85 South Show,” “All The Smoke,” “We Talk Back,” “Reasonably Shady,” “Black Tech Green Money,” “WHOREible Decisions,” and “The Trap Nerds Podcast,” will be recorded live as part of the festival. The Business of Podcasting Panel with Dollie S. Bishop, President of Production and Creative Development for the Black Effect Podcast Network, and Charlamagne Tha God will also feature thought-provoking and educational talks for ticket holders.

LET’S GOOOOO! We’re bringing you the first-ever podcast festival in Brooklyn, NY at the @BrooklynMirage! Aug. 28, it’s all going down with some of your favorite shows, bonus events and more. Set your alarms #cousins! 🎟 go on sale July 6th!



“The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

For Black creators looking to have their voices heard in the podcast industry, the Black Effect Podcast Network has emerged as the go-to venue. Launched in September 2020, the Charlamagne Tha God-curated Black Effect Podcast Network has since premiered 32 shows with a stellar lineup of marquee talent and culture-changing voices dedicated to illuminating, educating, and entertaining viewers. Black culture’s most influential and dependable voices are brought together to inspire discussions on social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy, and more.

Nissan is the sponsor of the Black Effect Podcast Festival and will have a fun activation there for participants. A pop-up market exhibiting goods from Black entrepreneurs, a family game room, and a picture booth are just a few of the many exciting activities and games the festival will provide.